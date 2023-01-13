JUST IN
Whirlpool of India MD Vishal Bhola resigns, CEO Eswar to take charge

Whirlpool of India said its Managing Director Vishal Bhola has resigned from the post

Whirlpool India | Companies

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Vishal Bhola
Vishal Bhola, former Managing Director, Whirlpool of India

Whirlpool of India on Friday said its Managing Director Vishal Bhola has resigned from the post.

The company has appointed Narasimhan Eswar as Managing Director (MD) and Additional Director.

Eswar joins Whirlpool of India from Ki Mobility Solutions, where he is currently holding the position of CEO and President, according to a regulatory filing.

At its meeting held on Friday, the company's board accepted the resignation of Bhola.

The company said its current MD will serve till April 3, 2023. Following this, Eswar's appointment will come into effect.

"He (Bhola) has decided to leave the company to pursue other interests and will be relieved from the services of the company as Managing Director.

"Eswar's appointment is for a period of five years starting from April 4, 2023, subject to necessary approvals and formalities," Whirlpool of India said.

He has around 30 years of experience and has worked mostly with brands such as Procter & Gamble, and then Reckitt Benckiser in leadership roles.

Whirlpool of India is a subsidiary of US-based Whirlpool Corporation and its portfolio here ranges from washing machines and refrigerators to air conditioners and kitchen appliances.

The company owns three manufacturing facilities at Faridabad, Puducherry and Pune.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 22:38 IST

