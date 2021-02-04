Whirlpool of India third quarter profit falls 6.70% to Rs 71.36 crore

-
-
Consumer durables maker Whirlpool of India Ltd on Thursday reported a 6.70 per cent fall in its consolidated profit at Rs 71.36 crore for the quarter ended December on account of sharp increase in input costs.
The company had posted a profit of Rs 76.49 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago.
Its total income was up 16.14 per cent at Rs 1,522.34 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 1,310.69 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Whirlpool of India said in a regulatory filing.
Whirlpool of India reported a 52.92 per cent jump in cost of raw material and components consumed in the third quarter of the current fiscal at Rs 910.82 crore, as against Rs 595.59 crore in the same period a year ago.
Shares of Whirlpool of India were trading 4.51 per cent lower at Rs 2,462.20 apiece on BSE.
