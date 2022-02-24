Wipro announces over 500 technology jobs in Brazil in next fiscal year

-
ALSO READ
Experts check coffee crop prospects in Brazil as prices hit 10-year highs
Brazil protests show low street support for impeachment push
Gujarat provides one year relaxation in upper age limit for govt jobs
Jobs for the urban poor, 33% quota to women in govt jobs: SP manifesto
Jair Bolsonaro emerges as a risk factor for Brazil IPO pipeline
-
IT major Wipro Ltd on Thursday announced over 500 technology jobs in Brazil in the next fiscal year, to support growth in delivering cloud solutions to clients.
The company will be hiring throughout Brazil, for a slew of roles ranging from IT and engineering to consulting, business development and operations.
Announcing its plans to hire over 500 new professionals over the next fiscal year, Wipro, in a statement, said its hiring goals are reflective of the company's strong growth in the Brazilian market driven by the 'human cloud concept', which helps organisations attract new talent and foster growth in a hybrid work environment.
"As we continue our growth and serve some of the most prominent firms in Brazil, we look forward to welcoming our new cohort of colleagues to join us on this exciting journey, Douglas Silva, Vice President and Country Head, Brazil, Wipro said.
The company will be hiring throughout Brazil, especially in the Northeast regionmainly the capitals Recife, Fortaleza, as well as in Natal - Curitiba, Braslia, and cities in the countryside of So Paulo and Rio de Janeiro states, among other locations.
Wipro last year announced that it is planning to invest USD 1 billion in cloud technologies over the next three years and created Wipro FullStride Cloud Services to bring together the complete portfolio of cloud-related capabilities, offerings and talent to orchestrate the cloud journey for clients.
"To support these investments and its growth objectives, Wipro is also looking to train and certify 800 plus professionals in cloud solutions over the next 12 months in Brazil," the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU