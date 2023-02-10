JUST IN
Yahoo to lay off more than 20% of staff to restructure its ad tech division
Karnataka govt, Samsung body ink MoU to set up 'IoT Innovation Lab'
Manappuram Finance plans to rope in private equity player for MFI unit
BharatPe refutes Ashneer Grover's claim of data breach 150 mn users
Trai initiates talks on digital connectivity infra provider authorisation
IndiGo 'inadvertently' leaves behind 37 bags of flyers at Hyderabad airport
Will meet Adani Group management, seek clarification: LIC Chairman
State Bank of India opens third specialised Startup branch in Gurugram
State-run GAIL (India) signs advance pricing agreement with CBDT
Adani Total Gas net profit rises by 13% despite rise in input cost
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Karnataka govt, Samsung body ink MoU to set up 'IoT Innovation Lab'
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Yahoo to lay off more than 20% of staff to restructure its ad tech division

The cuts will impact nearly 50% of Yahoo's ad tech employees by the end of this year, including nearly 1,000 employees this week, the company said

Topics
Yahoo | layoff | employees

Reuters 

A Yahoo logo is pictured in front of a building in Rolle, 30 kms (19 miles) east of Geneva. Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

(Reuters) -Yahoo said on Thursday it plans to lay off more than 20% of its total workforce as part of a major restructuring of its ad tech division.

The cuts will impact nearly 50% of Yahoo's ad tech employees by the end of this year, including nearly 1,000 employees this week, the company said.

Yahoo, which is owned by private equity firm Apollo Global Management since a $5 billion buyout in 2021, added that the move would enable the company to narrow its focus and investment on its flagship ad business called DSP, or demand-side platform.

This comes as many advertisers have pared back their marketing budgets in response to record-high inflation rates and continued uncertainty about a recession.

A raft of U.S. companies from Goldman Sachs Group Inc to Alphabet Inc have also laid off thousands this year to ride out a demand downturn wrought by high inflation and rising interest rates.

Axios first reported the news of the layoffs at Yahoo.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shailesh Kuber)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Yahoo

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 07:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.