Yezdi Nagporewalla appointed KPMG India CEO; to take charge from Feb 2022

-
ALSO READ
China seeks to ban data-rich firms from US IPOs: Dow Jones report
Mphasis to set up nearshore centre near London, expects to invest GBP 25 mn
IT giant Infosys to hire 1,000 workers in UK over the next 3 years
Infosys in strategic tie-up with Europe's top soft-drink maker Britvic
TCS on a strong growth trajectory: Chairman N Chandrasekaran to investors
-
Yezdi Nagporewalla has been appointed as the new chief executive of KPMG India for a four-year term commencing February 2022 and ending December 2026.
The company, which in a departure from the past, has split the roles of chairman and CEO with this appointment, said it will announce the chairman in the next few months.
Nagporewalla succeeds Arun M Kumar, the current chairman and CEO who completes his five-year term in the first week of February 2022.
Nagporewalla joined the financial and tax advisory over two decades ago.
Bill Thomas, global chairman and CEO of KPMG, said Nagporewalla's understanding of the Indian market, proven track record serving clients undergoing complex changes, and strong leadership skills made him the clear choice to lead the India operations.
"My endeavour as the CEO will be to do my best to serve the organisation by helping enable our leaders and teams to fulfill their dream and passion to make a difference," Nagporewalla said.
KPMG India has seen brisk growth in revenues and its workforce strength has grown by 70 per cent in the past four years. The firm has introduced many new offerings and inducted over 90 partners to broaden its skill-base and strengthen its delivery capabilities.
KPMG, which entered the country in August 1993, has offices across Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gurugram (Delhi), Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida (Delhi), Pune, Vadodara, and Vijayawada.
Nagporewalla has been with the firm since 2000. His key areas of experience include manufacturing, infrastructure and construction. He has been heading industrial markets and automotive as a sector head and also member of KPMG's global automotive steering committee. He has also served as a member of the KPMG India board for six years.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU