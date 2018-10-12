Zomato raises $210 mn from Alibaba's payment affiliate Alipay Singapore

is raising $210 million from Alibaba's payment affiliate Alipay Singapore, which is an existing shareholder in the online restaurant guide and food ordering firm.

According to a regulatory filing by BSE-listed Info Edge (India) Friday, has signed a definitive agreement to undertake a primary fund raise of approximately $210 million from Holding Pte Ltd and/or any of its affiliates.

Info Edge (India) held 30.91 per cent of the share capital in Media Private Ltd.

"...upon the closing of this fund raise, our shareholding in Zomato stands reduced to about 27.68 per cent on fully converted and diluted basis," it added.

A Zomato spokesperson confirmed the development but declined to make additional comments.

In February this year, Ant Small and Micro Financial Services Group (Ant) had invested about $ 200 million in Zomato, which competes with players like Swiggy, and