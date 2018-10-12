JUST IN
TDSAT asks Tata Sky, SPN to resolve differences over pricing within 4 weeks
Zomato raises $210 mn from Alibaba's payment affiliate Alipay Singapore

Zomato has signed a definitive agreement to undertake a primary fund raise of approximately $210 million from Alipay Singapore Holding Pte Ltd and/or any of its affiliates

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Zomato is raising $210 million from Alibaba's payment affiliate Alipay Singapore, which is an existing shareholder in the online restaurant guide and food ordering firm.

According to a regulatory filing by BSE-listed Info Edge (India) Friday, Zomato has signed a definitive agreement to undertake a primary fund raise of approximately $210 million from Alipay Singapore Holding Pte Ltd and/or any of its affiliates.

Info Edge (India) held 30.91 per cent of the share capital in Zomato Media Private Ltd.

"...upon the closing of this fund raise, our shareholding in Zomato stands reduced to about 27.68 per cent on fully converted and diluted basis," it added.

A Zomato spokesperson confirmed the development but declined to make additional comments.

In February this year, Ant Small and Micro Financial Services Group (Ant) had invested about $ 200 million in Zomato, which competes with players like Swiggy, FoodPanda and UberEATS.
First Published: Fri, October 12 2018. 22:20 IST

