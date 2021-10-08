Zydus Cadila gets tentative nod from USFDA to market generic acne drug

Drug firm on Friday said it has received tentative nod from the US health regulator to market generic Adapalene and Benzoyl Peroxide gel used for treatment of acne in the American market.

The company has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Adapalene and Benzoyl Peroxide Gel 0.3 per cent/2.5 per cent, said in a statement.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's topical plant at Ahmedabad, it added.

Adapalene and Benzoyl Peroxide combination is used to treat acne. It works by killing the bacteria that cause acne and by keeping the skin pores clean, said.

The group now has 323 approvals and has so far filed over 400 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of its filing process, it added.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the group, were trading at Rs 550.55 per scrip on BSE, up 0.18 per cent from their previous close.

