Xiaomi India joins United Way India to upskill transgender community

Leading smartphone and smart TV brand India on Friday announced a collaboration with the United Way India to upskill the community in the country.

The partnership aims to upskill 100 persons across Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru with the knowledge of laptop, computer, and mobile handset repair to enhance their employability and provide sustainable livelihood options to them.

The skill development programme is a gateway for the community to secure jobs with leading mobile and pave the way for their entrepreneurial journey, said the company.

"Our collaboration with United Way India is a testament to our firm belief in the transformative power of technology, as it can empower individuals and drive progress to greater heights," said Muralikrishnan B, President at India.

"We are delighted to work towards upskilling the transgender community and contributing to a more inclusive and equitable society and providing them with a sustainable future," he added.

The selected individuals' training programme will span over four months and incorporate an experiential learning approach.

The programme will cover different modules such as basic electronics, software and hardware, and hands-on practical training.

United Way India, will identify beneficiaries in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru regions based on their willingness, attitude, and aptitude to participate in the training.

Upon completing the programme, trainees will actively engage in income-generating activities and self-employment ventures.

"We are thrilled to onboard India to improve the quality of life for transgender persons and their families with this skill-building programme. With a focus on building equitable communities in India, we support inclusive access to opportunities for all and are pleased to collaborate with Xiaomi to serve diverse population groups," said Jayanti Shukla, CEO, United Way India.

