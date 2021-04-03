1,427 new coronavirus cases in Aurangabad; 33 die, 1,607 recover

-
Aurangabad district in Maharashtra has reported 1,427 fresh cases of coronavirus and 33 deaths due to the infection, an official said on Saturday.
These cases and fatalities were reported on Friday, he said.
With this, Aurangabad's caseload has grown to 85,587 and death toll to 1,737, the district official said.
A total of 1,607 patients were discharged on Friday, which took the recovery count to 68,366.
There are 15,484 active cases in the district at present.
Of the 1,427 new infections, 765 were from Aurangabad city and the remaining ones from rural parts of district, he said.
