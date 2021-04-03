JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

World Coronavirus Dispatch: The Mexican crisis is underplayed, but is worse
Business Standard

United States reports over 13,000 cases of coronavirus variants

The US has recorded more than 13,000 cases of coronavirus variants, according to the latest data of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests | Coronavirus Vaccine

IANS  |  Washington 

A medical worker wearing PPE attends to a patient in the intensive care unit in Wuhan | AP
Representational image

The US has recorded more than 13,000 cases of coronavirus variants, according to the latest data of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Among the total of 13,052 variants cases reported by the CDC as of Friday, 12,505 cases were caused by the variant known as B.1.1.7, which was originally detected in Britain, reports Xinhua news agency.

There were 323 cases of a new strain initially discovered in South Africa, called B.1.351, and 224 cases of the P.1 strain first discovered in Brazil.

In addition, the B.1.427 and B.1.429 variants, two coronavirus strains first detected in the California, are also being closely monitored by the CDC.

The five coronavirus strains are currently classified by the CDC as "variants of concern", as evidence shows an increase in their transmissibility, increased hospitalizations or deaths, reduced effectiveness of treatments or vaccines, and diagnostic detection failures.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, April 03 2021. 13:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU