1.96:1000 nurse-to-population ratio in India at present: Govt to RS

-
ALSO READ
Nurse registrations in India have not kept pace with doctors, shows data
BJP first party since 1988 to cross 100-seat mark in Rajya Sabha
Ex-CBDT chairman PC Mody appointed as new secretary general of Rajya Sabha
RS MP Hooda moves adjournment motion demanding legal guarantee of MSP
Seven Bills on Rajya Sabha agenda in last week of budget session
-
India at present has 1.96 nurses per 1,000 population, the Union Health ministry informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.
Responding to a question in the Upper House, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said as per Indian Nursing Council records, there are around 33.41 lakh registered nursing personnel, including 23,40,501 registered nurses and registered midwives, and 10,00,805 nurse associates (9,43,951 Auxiliary Nurse Midwives), and 56,854 lady health visitors in the country.
"The nurse-population ratio in the country at present is 1.96 nurses per 1,000 population," Mandaviya said in a written response.
There are 13,01,319 allopathic doctors registered with the State Medical Councils and the National Medical Commission as of November 2021.
The doctor-population ratio is 1:834 in the country assuming 80 per cent availability of registered allopathic doctors and 5.65 lakh AYUSH doctors.
"Also, there are 2.89 lakh registered dentists and 13 lakh allied and healthcare professionals in the country," he said.
Mandaviya further said the number of undergraduate seats has increased from 51,348 before 2014 to 89,875 as of date which is a hike of 75 per cent.
The number of post-graduate seats has increased by 93 per cent from 31,185 before 2014 to 60,202, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU