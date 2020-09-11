100% surge in coronavirus recovery rate in last 29 days: Health Ministry

Even as there has been been an unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases, there has been a 100 per cent surge in recovered patients in the last 29 days, the Union said on Friday.

"There has been an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 recoveries in India. There is a more than 100% increase in patients recovered and discharged in the past 29 days," it said.

Pointing out that the high recovery rate was possible due to early identification, it added that aggressive and wide-scale testing, "prompt and effective" treatment in supervised home/facility isolation and hospitals, and "enhanced" clinical skills of ICU doctors have led to a high recovery rate.

While the total number of confirmed cases across the country stands at 44,65,863, the active cases currently are at 9,19,018. A total of 34,71,783 have recovered, 75,062 have lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus, the Union Ministry said.

