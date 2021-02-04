11,547 pvt healthcare personnel get Covid-19 vaccine shots in Telangana

Officials in said 11,547



private healthcare personnel were administered COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

The total number of personnel earmarked for inoculation on Thursday was 26,056, an official release said.

The percentage of private healthcare workers vaccinated on Thursday was 44.3 per cent, it said.

Out of the total 33 districts in the state, 23 have conducted COVID-19 vaccination on Thursday for private healthcare workers.

The cumulative number of beneficiaries vaccinated as on Thursday was 1,88,097.

The cumulative percentage of beneficiaries (government and private healthcare workers) who received vaccines till Thursday was 58 per cent.

No serious or severe case of AEFI (adverse events following immunization) was reported on Thursday.

The number of minor AEFI reported was four.

The COVID-19 vaccination for private healthcare personnel would come to an end on Friday.

Providing details on the coverage of healthcare personnel, the release said 1,09,161 government workers (both Central and state), out of the total 1,76,728, have been inoculated.

The total percentage of coverage was 64.

Among private healthcare personnel, 76,376 were administered the vaccine out of the total 1,54,396.

An official told PTI that the vaccination programme is likely to begin for frontline personnel --- staff of police, revenue, panchayati raj and municipal departments -- on February 6.

