11,547 pvt healthcare personnel get Covid-19 vaccine shots in Telangana

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus vaccine update: Mexico gets 1st doses of Chinese vaccine COVAX
Telangana reports 238 fresh coronavirus infections; two fatalities
Coronavirus vaccine update: UK, Russia to rollout vaccine from next week
Russian coronavirus vaccine: Indian Embassy in touch with Sputnik developer
Coronavirus vaccine update: China Covid vaccine gives quick immune response
-
Officials in Telangana said 11,547
private healthcare personnel were administered COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.
The total number of personnel earmarked for inoculation on Thursday was 26,056, an official release said.
The percentage of private healthcare workers vaccinated on Thursday was 44.3 per cent, it said.
Out of the total 33 districts in the state, 23 have conducted COVID-19 vaccination on Thursday for private healthcare workers.
The cumulative number of beneficiaries vaccinated as on Thursday was 1,88,097.
The cumulative percentage of beneficiaries (government and private healthcare workers) who received vaccines till Thursday was 58 per cent.
No serious or severe case of AEFI (adverse events following immunization) was reported on Thursday.
The number of minor AEFI reported was four.
The COVID-19 vaccination for private healthcare personnel would come to an end on Friday.
Providing details on the coverage of healthcare personnel, the release said 1,09,161 government workers (both Central and state), out of the total 1,76,728, have been inoculated.
The total percentage of coverage was 64.
Among private healthcare personnel, 76,376 were administered the vaccine out of the total 1,54,396.
An official told PTI that the vaccination programme is likely to begin for frontline personnel --- staff of police, revenue, panchayati raj and municipal departments -- on February 6.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU