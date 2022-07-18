12 new Covid-19 cases reported in Andamans; infection tally rises to 10,320

The COVID-19 tally of rose to 10,320 on Monday as 12 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Three new patients have travel history, while nine infections were detected during contact tracing, it said.

The Union territory now has 57 active cases, while 10,134 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 12 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 129 people have succumbed to the infection to date.

The administration has thus far tested over 7.60 lakh samples for COVID-19, and fully vaccinated over 3.41 lakh people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)