125 mn beneficiaries due for second dose of Covid-19 vaccine in India: Govt

A total of 12.5 crore people are due for second dose of COVID-19 vaccine after completion of the stipulated dosage interval as on November 30, the Lok Sabha was told on Friday.
Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar was responding to a question on the number of people who have dropped out of taking the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the country.
As on November 30, a total of 12.5 crore people are due for the second dose of Covid vaccine after completion of stipulated dosage interval, she noted.
Asked if the government has prepared any plan to identify and reach out to such people who did not take the second dose, Pawar said the Centre launched 'Har Ghar Dastak Abhiyaan' from November 3 wherein missed beneficiaries for first dose and due beneficiaries for the second dose are identified and vaccinated through house-to-house activity.
This campaign is undertaken across all districts, including those with first dose coverage of less than 50 per cent. As on November 30, a total of 29 districts have vaccination coverage less than 50 per cent for first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, she said.
The district-wise and CVC-wise plan for COVID-19 vaccination coverage is prepared by district magistrates and district immunisation officers in all districts irrespective of their coverage.
On whether there are any repercussions on the health of those who missed their second dose voluntarily, the minister said people who do not complete the COVID-19 vaccination schedule may not receive full protection against the infection.
Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of beneficiaries (2,11,29,397) due for the second dose followed by Rajasthan at 1,23,32,133, Maharashtra at 1,00,31,101, Bihar at 93,60,859 and Tamil Nadu at 80,50,574 beneficiaries.
