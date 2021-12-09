13 people who arrived from overseas test Covid positive: TN health minister

-
Thirteen passengers who arrived from 'at risk' and 'non-risk' countries to Tamil Nadu till date have tested Covid-19 positive and their RTPCR Samples have been sent to Bengaluru for genomic sequencing analysis, Tamil Nadu Minister Ma Subramanian said on Thursday.
The minister for health and family welfare said 9,012 people have so far arrived from 'at risk' countries of which 11 have tested Covid-19 positive while 33,112 people arrived from 'non-risk' countries, of which two have tested positive.
"Of the 13, one has been asymptomatic and is under home isolation. Seven people are under treatment in King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research, two in Annal Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Tiruchirappalli and one in Government Medical College Hospital, Nagercoil and two in private health care facilities", he told reporters.
He said all were 'doing well' and their samples have been sent to The Institute for Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine (inStem), Bengaluru for genomic sequencing analysis.
Earlier in the day, he inspected the ACTech block located in the Anna University campus here after a student tested Covid-19 positive on Wednesday.
"The 763 students in the campus underwent RTPCR tests, nine of them have tested Covid-19 positive. They have been admitted to the Kings Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research. Their samples have been collected and are being sent for genomic sequencing", he said.
Subramanian said the department has issued instructions to the University that professors, staff, wardens and students should adopt social distancing while having food in the canteen.
