15 dead in house collapses as heavy rains pummel Mumbai

Fifteen people died in house collapses triggered by landslides as incessant overnight rains pounded Mumbai and nearby areas, with the city witnessing severe water logging, disruption of local trains

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Commuters wade through a waterlogged street as heavy rain continues in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)
TwelvepeoplediedasacompoundwallcamecrashingdownonsomehousesafteralandslideatBharatnagarVashiNakalocalityinMumbai'sMahularea,afireofficialsaid.

Theretainingwallcollapsedat1am,hesaid.TwopeoplewereinjuredandtakentonearbyRajawadihospitalfromwheretheyhavebeendischargedafterpreliminarytreatment,headded.

ThreehutmentdwellerswerekilledasfiveshantiescollapsedafteralandslidefollowingincessantovernightrainsinMumbai'sVikhrolisuburbat2.30am,acivicofficialsaid.Twopersonswereinjuredandweresenttoanearbyhospital,headded.

ThesuburbantrainservicesonbothCentralRailwayandWesternRailwayinthefinancialcapitalweresuspendedduetowaterlogginginthetracksduetotheovernightheavydownpour,railwayofficialssaid.

TherainfuryremindedsomeMumbaikarsofthethe24-hourrainfallfigureof944mmonJuly26,2005.

TheIndiaMeteorologicalDepartment(IMD)hasissuedaredalertforMumbaiinthebackdropofheavyrains,aBMCofficialsaid.

AlertsbytheIMDarecolour-codedfromgreentored.A'green'alertstandsfor'nowarning':noactionneedstobetakenbytheauthorities,andtheforecastisoflighttomoderaterain.A'red'alertstandsfor"warning",andasksauthoritiesto"takeaction".Anorange'alertindicatesthattheauthoritiesareexpectedtobeprepared.

AsuddenchangeinclimaticconditionsledtoMumbaiwitnessingover100mmrainfallinsixhours,theIMDsaidinanearlymorningbulletin.Italsochangedtherainsforecastforthecityfromorangetoredalert.

TheIMDsaidthattill6.30amonSunday,Mumbaiandadjoiningareasreceivedover120mmrainfallinpreceding12hours.

Mumbaiwouldreceiveheavytoveryheavyrainfallatafewplaceswithextremelyheavyrainfallatisolatedplaces,theIMDsaid.

Extremelyheavyrainfallmeansprecipitationofmorethan204.5mmin24hours,whileheavyrainfallrangesbetween115.6mmto204.4mmrainfall,aspertheIMD.

Thebulletinissuedat3amsaidIMDrecorded213mmrainfallatSantacruz,197.5mmatBandraand174mmatColabainthecity.

Followingtheheayrains,WesternRailwayannouncedsuspensionofsuburbanservicesduetowaterloggingat"multiplelocations."

"@WesternRlyCurrentlyNolocaltrainservicesarerunninginbothUPandDNdirectiontillfurthernoticeduetowaterloggingatmultiplelocations,"divisionalrailwaymanagerofWesternRailway'sMumbaidivisiontweeted.

CentralRailwaysaidthatduetowaterloggingintracksatDadar,Parel,Matunga,Kurla,Sion,Bhandupandotherlocations,trainservicesonmainlineweresuspendedbetweenCSMTandThane.

"CSMTtoVashiservices,includingBandra/Goregaonsuburbanservices,arealsonotworking,"saidShivajiSutar,chiefspokespersonofCentralRailway.

SeverallongdistancetrainsonbothCentralrailwayandWesternRailwaywereaffectedduetothefloodedtracks.

Beforethepandemic,bothCentralRailwayandWesternRailwayusedtoferryover75lakhcommutersdailyontheirover3000suburbanservices.Thesuburbanservicesduringthepandemicarerestrictedtoemergencyservicesstaffandgovernmentemployees.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, July 18 2021. 09:25 IST

