18 BSF personnel among Meghalaya's new 23 Covid cases; state tally at 1,165

Twenty-three more people,



including 18 BSF personnel, tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, raising the state's tally to 1,165, an official said on Wednesday.

Of the fresh cases, 11 were reported from East Khasi Hills, 10 from West Garo and one each from North and South Garo hills districts, he said.

"Eighteen Border Security Force personnel - eight from East Khasi Hills and 10 from West Garo Hills - are among the new patients. An employee of the Indian Air Force also tested positive for the disease," Health Services Director Aman War said.

now has 642 active cases, while 517 people have recovered from the disease and six died of it.

East Khasi Hills district, of which state capital Shillong is a part, has the maximum number of active cases at 433, followed by Ri Bhoi at 92 and West Garo Hills at 82, he said.

"Of the 433 active COVID-19 patients in East Khasi, 166 are security personnel," War said.

A total of 41,509 samples have been tested for the infection so far, he added.

