2,527 fresh Covid infections push India's active cases to 15,079

-
ALSO READ
Delhi records 632 fresh Covid cases, no death; positivity rate at 4.42%
Delhi records 290 new Covid-19 cases; positivity rate jumps to 0.55%
Delhi logs 13,785 new Covid cases; positivity rate climbs to 23.86%
Delhi logs 2,668 Covid cases, 13 more deaths; positivity rate down to 4.3%
Delhi reports 756 new Covid-19 cases; positivity rate down to 1.52%
-
With 2,527 coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of cases rose to 4,30,54,952, while active cases have increased to 15,079, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.
The death toll has climbed to 5,22,149 with 33 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.75 per cent, the health ministry said.
An increase of 838 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 0.56 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.50 per cent, according to the health ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,25,17,724, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.21 per cent.
The cumulative doses administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 187.46 crore.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23 last year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU