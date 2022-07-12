2 Bihar ministers test Covid positive ahead of PM Modi's Patna visit

-
ALSO READ
Bihar 10th result declared on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in: 79.88% pass
Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 declared on biharboard.ac.in: Know the toppers
Bihar MLA Anant Singh gets 10 years in jail in AK-47 recovery case
Plane catches fire after take-off from Patna airport; all passengers safe
Bihar prepares new plan for Nitish Kumar's security ready after attack
-
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled Patna visit, two Bihar ministers tested positive for Coronavirus on Tuesday morning.
After testing positive, Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad and state Energy Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav isolated themselves and appealed to every person who came in contact with them to get tested for the infection.
The state government had conducted test taking RT-PCR samples of 1,100 persons, majority of them ministers and other lawmakers of the state who were expected to attend the Prime Minister's event.
Earlier, state Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Water Resources Minister Sanjay Jha and Social Welfare Minister Lesi Singh had tested positive for the virus.
Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to reach Patna at 5.20 p.m. today.
He is scheduled to inaugurate Bihar centenary memorial column in Bihar Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly) premises on the occasion of completion of its 100 years.
--IANS
ajk/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU