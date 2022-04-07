Bihar prepares new plan for Nitish Kumar's security ready after attack

-
After the attack on Nitish Kumar in Bakhtiyarpur recently, Bihar police have prepared a blueprint to enhance the security of the chief minister, an official said.
The blueprint was presented at a high-level meeting of the home department in Patna where every point of the security arrangement was discussed.
Bacchu Singh Meena, the ADGP security, has issued guidelines to every district magistrate and SP of the state to make the arrangement every time the chief minister visits the district.
As per the directive, the district administrations have to provide security as per the recommendation of the Verma committee of 1991. The Verma committee had pointed out special security parameters in its report submitted to the central government.
Meena pointed out that the Bihar government will not leave any space for the security lapse of the chief minister. The accountability will be fixed on the officers.
"The officers would have to take appropriate security measures before the visit of the chief minister and ensure that unwanted people or strangers do not come near him," Meena said.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, during a visit to Bakhtiyarpur town in Patna district on March 27, was attacked by a mentally deranged person. He had punched Nitish Kumar on the back before being overpowered by the commandos of special branch of Bihar police.
