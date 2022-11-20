JUST IN
Mumbai court orders release of activist Gautam Navlakha from house arrest
PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi today
In a first, India uses 'she', 'her' to refer to all genders in draft law
Infiltration bid on LoC in J&K's Rajouri foiled, one terrorist killed
Massive searches carried out in J&K over militant threat to journalists
Delhi pollution: Air quality in 'very poor' category on Saturday morning
MCD polls: 42 counting centres, strong rooms to be set up across Delhi
PM Modi to inaugurate first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh today
Bulldozing of houses in name of investigation not provided under law: HC
Late payment rule doesn't apply to pvt unaided institutions in Delhi: HC
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Vulture population increases in Uttar Pradesh's Amangarh Tiger Reserve
Amendments to tobacco control law a step towards healthy India: BJP leader
Business Standard

2 volcanoes rumble into action in Russia; major eruptions expected

Towering clouds of ash and glowing lava are spewing from two volcanoes on Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula and scientists say major eruptions could be on the way.

Topics
Russia | volcano

AP  |  Moscow 

LAVA, volcano
Representative image

Towering clouds of ash and glowing lava are spewing from two volcanoes on Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula and scientists say major eruptions could be on the way.

The peninsula, which extends into the Pacific Ocean about 6,600 kilometres (4,000 miles) east of Moscow, is one of the world's most concentrated areas of geothermal activity, with about 30 active volcanoes.

The sudden new activity followed a strong earthquake on Saturday, news reports said.

The Russian Academy of Sciences' vulcanology institute said that at Klyuchevskaya Sopka, which at 4,754 metres (nearly 16,000 feet) is Eurasia's tallest active volcano, as many as 10 explosions an hour were being recorded.

Lava flows and ash emissions also are coming from the Shiveluch volcano, the institute said.

Kamchatka is sparsely populated. The town of Klyuchi, with about 5,000 people, lies between the two volcanoes, 30-50 kilometres (20-30 miles) from each.

The volcanoes are about 450 kilometres (270 miles) from the peninsula's only major city, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Russia

First Published: Sun, November 20 2022. 18:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.