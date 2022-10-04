JUST IN
200 fall sick in Gurugram housing society; infected water probable cause
More than 200 residents of a housing society in Sector 72 here fell ill with complaints of vomit, bloating, fever, and diarrhoea possibly from infected supply of water

Press Trust of India  |  Gurugram 

water
Water. Photo: Shutterstock

More than 200 residents of a housing society in Sector 72 here fell ill with complaints of vomit, bloating, fever, and diarrhoea possibly from infected supply of water.

The mass breakout was reported in the Spaze Privy society which comprises about 600 houses with about 2,000 people living in them.

The city health department on Tuesday conducted an emergency OPD in the society, examining 80 people and treating 60 of them for nausea, vomiting, and loose motion.

The health department team has taken samples of water and test reports are awaited.

The RWA of the society had on Monday emailed deputy commissioner, MCG commissioner, and the civil surgeon reporting an outbreak of gastroenteritis in Spaze Privy society.

We suspect it to be water-borne bacterial infection from the water being supplied which has caused a health scare in the society, the RWA said in a communique.

Dr Virender Yadav, Civil Surgeon, Gurugram, directed issued directions for collection of water samples and setting up a health checkup camp, an official statement said.

Today the medical team from UPHC Fazilpur organised a medical health checkup camp at Club house of the said condominium. 80 patients were examined, out of which 60 patients had nausea, vomiting and loose stool.

There was no case of moderate or severe dehydration. Proper checkup was conducted of each and every patient. ORS and necessary medications were distributed and the report of the water sample is awaited, the civil surgeon said.

First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 23:24 IST

