JUST IN
Rajasthan govt steps in to help fishing communities in tribal areas
Himachal CM orders detailed report of landslides, sinking zones in state
Two Delhi-based companies to invest Rs 295 crore in Chhattisgarh
PM Modi holds roadshow, BJP national executive meeting begins in Delhi
Vaishno Devi, Amarnath at risk of environmental disaster: Mehbooba Mufti
PMO team visits Joshimath to inspect land subsidence; more cracks appear
'Will practice same regime as in Europe?', SC on Google plea on CCI penalty
SC refuses to consider plea to declare Joshimath crisis a national disaster
Mahadayi water issue: Oppn members ousted after disrupting Goa Guv's speech
2-day 'Chintan Shivir' of the Rajasthan government commences in Jaipur
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Rajasthan govt steps in to help fishing communities in tribal areas
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

21st edition of naval exercise 'Varuna' between India and France begins

Initiated in 1993, the exercise was christened 'Varuna' in 2001 and has become "a hallmark of IndiaFrance strategic bilateral relationship"

Topics
India-France | France | Naval exercise

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

21st Edition of the bilateral naval exercise between India and France, 'Exercise Varuna'
Photo: ANI

The 21st edition of the bilateral naval exercise between India and France commenced on the western seaboard on Monday, the Indian Navy said in a statement.

Initiated in 1993, the exercise was christened 'Varuna' in 2001 and has become "a hallmark of IndiaFrance strategic bilateral relationship", it said.

This edition of the exercise will witness participation of indigenous guided missile stealth destroyer INS Chennai, guided missile frigate INS Teg, maritime patrol aircraft P-8I and Dornier, integral helicopters and MiG29K fighter aircraft, the statement said.

The French Navy will be represented by the aircraft carrier Charles De Gaulle, frigates FS Forbin and Provence, support vessel FS Marne and maritime patrol aircraft Atlantique, it said.

The exercise will be conducted over five days from January 16 to 20 and will witness advanced air defence exercises, tactical manoeuvres, surface firings, underway replenishment and other maritime operations, it said.

"Units of both navies will endeavour to hone their war-fighting skills in maritime theatre, enhance their interoperability to undertake multi-discipline operations in the maritime domain and demonstrate their ability as an integrated force to promote peace, security and stability in the region," the Navy said.

"Having grown in scope and complexity over the years, this exercise provides an opportunity to learn from each other's best practices.

"The exercise facilitates operational level interaction between the two navies to foster mutual cooperation for good order at sea, underscoring the shared commitment of both nations to security, safety and freedom of the global maritime commons," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India-France

First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 19:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.