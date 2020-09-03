JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Sanofi and GSK launch trial for protein-based coronavirus vaccine
Business Standard

26 new cases push Covid-19 tally of Andamans to 3,186; death toll at 47

Four new patients have travel history, while 22 infections were detected during contact tracing, he said

Topics
Coronavirus Tests | Coronavirus Vaccine | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Port Blair 

Coronavirus
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a nasal sample from a Delhi Police Constable at a local health centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease, in New Delhi on Sunday.

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman

and Nicobar Islands rose to 3,186 on Thursday as 26 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the Union territory's coronavirus death toll to 47, a health official said.

Four new patients have travel history, while 22 infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Forty-four more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 2,758, the official said.

There are now 381 active COVID-19 cases in the islands, he said.

The administration has so far sent 36,136 samples for COVID-19 tests, of which 35,876 have been received and 260 are awaited, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, September 03 2020. 11:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU