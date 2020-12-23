3,913 new coronavirus cases in Maha, 93 deaths, 7,620 recover

Maharashtra's COVID-19 case tally



on Wednesday reached 19,06,371 as it recorded 3,913 fresh cases of COVID-19, said a health official.

The state also reported 93 fatalities during the day, taking the death toll to 48,969, he said.

A total of 7,620 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of recovered people to 18,01,700.

With this the number of active patients is 54,573.

Mumbai city reported 745 new positive cases which pushed its case count to 2,88,561, while its death toll rose to 11,033 with 14 fatalities being reported on Wednesday.

With 66,092 samples tested during the day, the number of tests conducted in the state went up to 1,22,78,476.

