3 Chinese astronauts return after spending record 6 mnths on space station

-
ALSO READ
Industry wants govt to speed up activation of space sector regulator
Could see climate change impact from space, says Astronaut Matthias Maurer
NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station
2 NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna
NASA's Webb Telescope reaches major milestone as 'Mirror Unfolds'
-
Three Chinese astronauts returned to Earth safely on Saturday after spending six months aboard China's new space station, doubling the previous stay of the country's longest single flight in space.
The Shenzhou-13 crew have safely returned to Earth after their epic six-month orbital trip, which nearly doubled the previous record of China's longest single-flight space mission of 92 days set by the Shenzhou-12, some eight hours after the manned spacecraft's detachment from the Tianhe core module, Global Times reported.
It further said that the Shenzhou-13 return capsule conducted successful touchdown at 9:56 am Saturday in the Dongfeng landing site in Gobi Desert, North China's Inner Mongolia region.
The medical team confirmed that the crew of three taikonauts are in good health, marking the full success of the Shenzhou-13 manned spaceflight mission, as per the Chinese media citing China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) yesterday.
The ground controlling team ordered the return by 9:06 am, and the return capsule separated with the Shenzhou-13 with success. After that, at 9:30 am, the return capsule detached from the propelling part, according to the CMSA.
Last year in 2021, three Chinese astronauts had completed their three-month Shenzhou-12 mission and returned to Earth safely.
A spacecraft carrying Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo, touched down at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.
The three taikonauts came out of the return capsule one hour and 40 minutes after the touchdown, Global Times had reported citing the Beijing Aerospace Flight Control Center.
Meanwhile, the Shenzhou spacecraft developer, China Academy of Spacecraft Technology (CAST) disclosed in a statement that the Shenzhou-13 mission also explored emergency mission mechanisms for the first time, with the Shenzhou-14 manned spacecraft and Long March-2F Y14 rocket in standby position right after the launch of the Shenzhou-13 and Long March-2F Y13, Global Times reported on Saturday.
Compared to the return trip of the Shenzhou-12 mission which took approximately 28 hours, the Shenzhou-13 carried out a rapid return manoeuvre which took just eight hours, Global Times reported.
The CAST explained that the Shenzhou-13 orbit plan was streamlined to five orbits compared to the 18 of the Shenzhou-12 mission, and it was designed to further enhance return efficiency, shorten the ground monitoring and make it more comfortable for the returning astronauts, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU