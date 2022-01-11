4,120 new Covid cases, 4 deaths in Chhattisgarh; active tally at 19,222

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka receives 2 million doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines
EU likely to decide on Moderna Covid shot for kids next week
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
Are coronavirus vaccines working? What the real world tells us
US extends expiration dates on J&J coronavirus vaccine to 6 months
-
Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count jumped to 10,27,433 on Monday with an addition of 4,120 fresh cases, while the death toll rose to 13,619 after four more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, an official said.
The number of recoveries reached 9,94,592 after 136 people were discharged from hospitals, while 222 others completed their home isolation during the day, the official said.
The number of active cases in the state now stands at 19,222, he said. Raipur district reported 1,185 new infections, taking the caseload to 1,64,327, including 3,150 deaths. The district has 5,904 active cases, the official said. Durg recorded 479 cases followed by Bilaspur 459, Korba 426, Raigarh 342, Rajnandgaon 237 and Janjgir-Champa 207, among other districts, he said.
With 53,157 samples examined during the day, the number of COVID-19 tests in the state went up to 1,53,01,367, the official said. Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,27,433, new cases 4,120, death toll 13,619, recovered 9,94,592, active cases 19,222, total tests 1,53,01,367.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU