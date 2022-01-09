400 Parliament staffers test positive for Covid-19 during random testing

-
Some 400 Parliament staffers have tested positive for Covid-19 during random testing, sources said here.
According to the sources, random testing was conducted on January 6-7 in the wake of the sudden spike of new cases in the national capital.
Most of the staffers who have contracted the virus did not show any symptoms, they said, adding: "More random testing will be conducted for those coming to Parliament to control the infection spread."
Earlier, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had requested all staffers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
On Saturday evening, the national capital reported 20,181 fresh Covid-19 cases, highest in the last eight months and also the highest single-day rise after May 5, 2021 when the tally was at 20,960.
The new cases have pushed the infection tally to 15,26,979 in the city.
The death toll increased to 25,143 after seven more fatalities were registered.
