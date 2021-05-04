41 hospitals, with 7,142 people on oxygen, sent SOS calls on May 3: AAP MLA

-
ALSO READ
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
-
AAP MLA Raghav Chadha on Tuesday said 41 hospitals with around 7,000 people on oxygen support sent SOS calls to the Delhi government on May 3.
He also said that the national capital received an average of 393 metric tonnes (MT) of oxygen a day last week against the requirement of 976 MT.
Forty-one hospitals, with 7,142 people on oxygen support, sent SOS calls to the Delhi government on Monday, Chadha said, adding that Team Kejriwal' promptly responded to all the SOS calls and delivered 21.3 MT of oxygen to these hospitals.
The AAP leader also rued that Delhi received an average of 393 MT of oxygen a day last week against the requirement of 976 MT.
He noted that 393 MT is just 40 per cent of the total demand.
Chadha said the city got 433 MT of oxygen, just 44 per cent of the total requirement, on Monday.
Several hospitals here continue to grapple with the shortage of medical oxygen, as coronavirus cases continue to spike every passing day.
On May 1, 12 COVID-19 patients, including a senior doctor, had died at south Delhi's Batra Hospital after the facility ran out of medical oxygen for around 80 minutes in the afternoon.
The tragic incident occurred in less than two weeks of 20 coronavirus patients dying at Jaipur Golden Hospital and 25 at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, amid the oxygen crisis in the national capital.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU