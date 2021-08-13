45% kids in children homes in south Delhi can't identify 2 digit nos: Study

-
ALSO READ
£5.8 mn for two-bed apartment: Hindujas launch ultra-luxury homes in London
Govt issues guidelines for Covid in children, discourages use of Remdesivir
More children infected in second wave, but no need for panic: Experts
What sets luxury apart from premium in the residential realty market
Over 80% potential customers to buy homes if states cut stamp duty: Survey
-
Nearly 45 per cent of kids living in children homes in south and southeast Delhi were unable to identify two digit numbers, while 25 per cent of those surveyed could not even recognise numbers, according to a survey by the DCPCR.
The Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) conducted a baseline assessment of children in childcare institutions in July.
The survey was conducted in 30 children homes of south and southeast districts and 400 children in the age group of 6 to 18 were covered. A majority of those surveyed were in the 12-15 age group.
There are nearly 100 childcare institutions in the national capital and one-third of them are located in south and southeast Delhi.
The survey found that 37.5 per cent of the children could not read Hindi stories, while 18 per cent were unable to identify even Hindi letters.
It also stated that 25 per cent were not even able to identify numbers, while 45 per cent could not recognise two-digit numbers.
DCPCR chairman Anurag Kundu said this is a pilot project initiated by the panel and in order to work towards enhancing foundational and numeracy skills, it has already initiated a reading campaign in the institutions.
The campaign aims to ensure that 100 per cent children are able to read Hindi fluently with comprehension and perform arithmetic operations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication and division.
Child Care Institutions house children who are victims of trafficking, sexual violence, parental incarceration, parental death, child labour, amongst others.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU