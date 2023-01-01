53 international arrivals found Covid positive as random testing continues

A total of 53 travellers have tested Covid-19 positive after the Centre started the 2 per cent random testing process of the international passengers arriving at the airports across the country from December 24 onwards, a highly placed source said on Saturday.

The source told IANS that 5,666 samples of passengers were collected for Covid-19 testing. Of the total samples collected, 53 international travellers tested positive for Covid, said the source.

"As directed by the Prime Minister, detailed guidelines for 2 per cent random screening of international passengers on arrival were issued and 2 per cent random sampling was initiated from December 24. As many as 1,716 international flights have been screened and 5,666 samples collected for testing. Total of 53 international travellers tested positive for Covid-19 during 2 per cent random sampling," the source told IANS.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister P.K. Mishra also chaired a high-level meeting with senior Central government officials and experts to review the status of Covid in the country, and compliance of directions given by PM Narendra Modi during the review meeting on December 22.

He was apprised of the evolving global scenario of the pandemic with spikes in Covid observed in some countries including China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Brazil etc., during the meeting.

The status of Covid vaccination was reviewed with officials and experts.

It was told that more than 220 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered of which 102.56 crore were first dose (97 per cent) and 95.13 crore second dose (90 per cent) have been given so far to the eligible beneficiaries.

Experts present at the meeting discussed issues regarding research of vaccines and their manufacturing in India, said the source on Saturday.

