56 Indian fishermen released by Sri Lanka on January 25, says govt

-
ALSO READ
ICC T20 WC, SL vs BAN highlights: Sri Lanka thrash Bangladesh by 5 wickets
ICC T20 WC, AUS vs SL highlights: Australia beats Sri Lanka wins by 7 wkts
ICC T20 WC: Magnificent Buttler helps England beat Sri Lanka by 26 runs
ICC T20 WC, ENG vs SL Highlights: England beat Sri Lanka by 26 runs
T20 WC, WI vs SL Highlights: Sri Lanka wins, Windies out of semifinals race
-
Fifty-six Indian fishermen were released by Sri Lanka on January 25, the government said on Thursday, insisting that both sides should ensure that there was no use of force against the fishing community under any circumstances.
Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said in Rajya Sabha that India attaches the highest priority to the safety and security of Indian fishermen.
"On January 15, the external affairs minister discussed the issue of early release of Indian fishermen in Sri Lankan custody during his virtual meeting with Finance Minister of Sri Lanka," he said.
As a result, 56 Indian fishermen were released by the Government of Sri Lanka on January 25 and currently, there are no Indian fishermen in Sri Lankan custody," Muraleedharan said.
He was replying to a question on the matter.
The minister also said that the issue of fishermen was also taken up in Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla's discussions with the Sri Lankan dignitaries when he visited that country in October.
"The need to deal with issues pertaining to fishermen in a humanitarian manner was reiterated to the government of Sri Lanka," Muraleedharan said.
"It was also stressed that existing understandings between the two Governments in that regard must be strictly observed and both sides should ensure that there was no use of force under any circumstances," he said.
The minister also said that both sides are in consultation for the early convening of the fifth round of Joint Working Group meeting on fisheries.
Muraleedharan said issues relating to Indian fishermen have been raised at the highest levels in Sri Lanka including by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Sri Lankan counterpart during the virtual bilateral summit held in September 2020.
There have been several alleged incidents in the past of Sri Lankan Navy personnel using force against Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait.
The Palk Strait, which is a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries.
To a separate question, Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi said that the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) has been steadily increasing the number of cultural centres abroad.
She said the ICCR is in the process of opening two new cultural centres in Paris and Washington.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU