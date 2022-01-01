India will fight Covid-19 pandemic with full caution, vigilance: PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
Tokyo Olympics 2021 opening ceremony, full schedule, live telecast in India
PM Modi to visit Prayagraj on Tuesday, participate in a programme for women
Olympic athletes to put on own medals at Tokyo 2020 to curb Covid-19
PM Modi attends 54th convocation ceremony of IIT Kanpur as chief guest
Tokyo Olympics 2021 highlights: Opening ceremony concludes at Tokyo Stadium
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India will fight the Covid-19 pandemic with full caution and vigilance, and protect its national interests.
Speaking at a virtual event to release funds under the PM-KISAN scheme, Modi also highlighted the achievements made by the country in 2021 across various sectors, including, health, defence and agriculture.
He also lauded the India's achievement in providing over 145 crore doses of Covid vaccine.
The Prime Minister said coronavirus posed several challenges, but "Corona cannot stop India's pace".
He stressed that India will fight the Covid-19 pandemic with "full caution and vigilance" and will also protect its national interests.
Modi said that during the pandemic, additional food grains for free was provided to over 80 crore beneficiaries, which cost about Rs 2.6 lakh crore to the central exchequer.
He called upon farmers to adopt natural farming, saying there was a lot of demand for such agricultural products in the international market.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU