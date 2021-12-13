Terrorists open fire on police bus near Srinagar, at least 14 cops injured

-

At least 14 Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police personnel were injured on Monday when militants opened fire on their bus on the outskirts of Srinagar city, officials said.
The attack took place in Zewan in Pantha Chowk area this evening, they said.
They said at least 14 police personnel sustained injuries in the attack. The injured have been taken to various hospitals.
The area has been cordoned off and a search operation launched to track down the assailants, the officials said, adding that further details are awaited.
Terrorists fired upon a police vehicle near Zewan in Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar. 14 personnel injured in the attack. All the injured personnel evacuated to hospital. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow: Kashmir Zone Police— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2021
(Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/IfEXEh3wii
