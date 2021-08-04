319 new Covid-19 cases push Arunachal Pradesh's tally to 48,884

Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 caseload rose to 48,884 as 319 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health department official said here on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 death toll in the northeastern state remained at 234, as no fresh casualty was reported in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region continued to remain at the top of the list of fresh infections with 88 new cases, followed by Papumpare (44), Lower Subansiri (35), East Siang (19), Lohit (16), Kamle and Tawang with 13 cases each, West Kameng and Namsai with 12 cases each and East Kameng (9).

Fresh cases were also reported from Upper Subansiri, West Siang, Leparada, Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Lower Siang, Anjaw, Changlang, Tirap, Upper Siang, Shi-Yomi, Pakke Kessang, Longding and Kra Daadi districts, the official said.

Of the fresh cases, 296 were detected through rapid antigen test, 10 through RT-PCR and 13 by TrueNat method, the SSO said, adding that 136 people have symptoms of COVID-19.

currently has 3,352 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The number of COVID-19 recoveries rose to 45,298 as 475 more patients were cured of the disease on Tuesday, Jampa said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 92.66 per cent while the active percentage stands at 6.86 and the positivity rate at 5.55 per cent, the official said.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 944, followed by Lower Subansiri (318), Papumpare (288), West Kameng (203) and Lohit at 158 cases.

Altogether, 9,52,988 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 5,746 on Tuesday, Jampa said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer (SSO) Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 8,64,240 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine doses so far in the state since the inoculation drive began in January this year.

