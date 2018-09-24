JUST IN
7th pay commission to be implemented for Rajasthan teachers soon: Minister

Rajasthan Higher Education Minister Kiran Maheshwari also said that Centre has allocated Rs 353 crore under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan to develop college infrastructure

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan Higher Education Minister Kiran Maheshwari said Monday that seventh pay commission recommendations would be implemented for college teachers in a couple of days.

She made the announcement while addressing a conclave in Jaipur.

She said that popular Dishari App, that provides free study material to those preparing for competitive examinations, has been downloaded by 200,000.

On this occasion, Maheshwari unveiled Vision Document- 2022, to boost the state's higher education sector.

She said that Centre has allocated Rs 3.53 billion under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan to develop college infrastructure.

Development of 100 colleges in the state was done by providing them Rs 20 million each under the initiative, she added.
First Published: Mon, September 24 2018. 19:55 IST

