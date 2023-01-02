80% of Delhi's bus fleet will run on electric by 2025: CM Kejriwal

-
ALSO READ
Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit North Gujarat today ahead of assembly polls
'How can country progress? Game of CBI, ED': Kejriwal on LOC to Sisodia
Gujarat polls: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit North Gujarat on August 10
Kejriwal on Gujarat visit today; plans to hold town hall meet in Vadodara
Gujarat Congress is going to merge with BJP soon: Arvind Kejriwal
-
Eighty per cent of Delhi's bus fleet will run on electric by 2025, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday, asserting that acquisition of e-buses will go a long way in reducing pollution in the national capital.
Sharing a roadmap for procurement of electric buses, he said the government will be buying 1,500 such buses in 2023 and by 2025, 6,380 electric buses will be procured.
"We have 300 electric buses now. Delhi has 7,379 buses plying on its roads currently which is the highest number of buses plying on the roads in the last 75 years. New buses were not purchased for many years and we were also questioned over it," he said at a ceremony at the Rajghat Depot to flag off 50 electric buses.
Out of the 7,379 buses, more than 4,000 are being operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation and over 3,000 through the DIMTS, he said.
Kejriwal also shared that nearly 100 electric feeder buses were being operated by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. But as it could not run them, the Delhi government is taking over the corporation's bus fleet, he said.
"By 2025, over 10,000 buses will be there on Delhi's roads and 80 per cent of them will be electric. This is a huge step in reducing pollution," he said.
The chief minister also said the process installing charging points for e-buses at depots is going on and three already have the facility.
"By June this year, the work of electrification of 17 bus depots will be completed and by December, 36 bus depots will be electrified," Kejriwal said. The electric buses are equipped with facilities like panic buttons, GPS, cameras.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 14:22 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU