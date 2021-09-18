800 mn Covid vaccine doses administered in country: Health Minister

-
India has administered 80 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.
The countrywide vaccination drive against the coronavirus was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase.
"Standing tall against COVID-19. India administers 80 crore vaccine doses. Congratulations to the nation on this momentous feat," Mandaviya tweeted using the hashtag "WorldsLargestVaccinationDrive".
On Friday, India administered the highest ever single-day vaccinations with 2.5 crore doses given in 24 hours, which Mandaviya described as a golden chapter in world history.
India took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach the 30-crore mark, according to the health ministry.
The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore from 30 crore doses and then 20 more days to cross the 50-crore vaccination mark on August 6, the ministry said.
It took 19 more days to go past the 60-crore mark and took only 13 days to reach 70 crore from 60 crore on September 7, it said.
The total number of doses administered crossed the 75-crore mark on September 13.
