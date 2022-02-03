872,000 vacant posts in govt departments: Centre tells Rajya Sabha

-
ALSO READ
SSC CGL answer key released on ssc.nic.in: Steps to raise objection
UPSC Result 2020 declared on upsc.gov.in: Know toppers' list, what next
Bihar's Shubham Kumar tops civil services exam examination 2020
Ex-CBDT chairman PC Mody appointed as new secretary general of Rajya Sabha
Almost 200K jobs vacant in 9 sectors in first quarter, says survey
-
There were over 8.72 lakh vacant posts in central government departments as on March 1, 2020, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.
As many as 9,10,153 vacancies existed as on March 1, 2019 and 6,83,823 as on March 1, 2018, according to a written reply given by Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh.
There were 8,72,243 vacant posts in central government departments as on March 1, 2020, the reply said.
Three major recruiting agencies -- Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have carried out 2,65,468 recruitment during 2018-19 and 2020-21, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU