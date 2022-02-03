Haryana's 75% quota for locals in private jobs put on hold by High Court

The Punjab and Haryana on Thursday granted an interim stay on the Haryana government's law providing 75 per cent reservation in jobs for residents of the state.

The counsel for one of the petitioner's, which had challenged the Act, said the court has granted the interim stay.

The order has come as a relief for companies in the state which feel that the law would have a bearing on their future business operations and investments.

The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 provides 75 per cent reservation in the to job seekers from the state and came into force from January 15.

The Act is applicable to employers of companies, societies, trusts, limited liability partnership firms, partnership firms and any person who employs 10 or more persons on salary, wages or other remuneration for the purpose of manufacturing, carrying on business or rendering any service in Haryana.

