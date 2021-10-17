9,000 mobile phones looted in Madhya Pradesh, case filed in UP

Nearly 9,000 worth Rs 7 crore, have been looted from a Bengaluru bound truck and the driver was beaten up and thrown out of the vehicle.

The incident took place on October 5 in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district but a case was registered in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura.

Superintendent of Police (City) Martand Prakash Singh said, "In a complaint filed by Sachin Manav, manager of Oppo Mobile Company, it has been said that the driver of Farrukhabad district, Manish Yadav, left Greater Noida on October 5 morning for Bengaluru after loading in the truck when two people boarded the vehicle as passengers from Gwalior bypass of Farah police station area."

As soon as the truck crossed the Babina toll in Jhansi, the miscreants allegedly beat up the driver and threw him out of the vehicle in Sheopur district of and fled with the truck, police said.

The miscreants fled leaving the empty truck in Manpur police station area of Sheopur district, he said.

The complainant has alleged that he had approached the Police to file a complaint in this regard, however, they refused to do so saying that it will be filed at the starting point, which is Mathura.

A complaint was then made to the Additional Director General of Police in Agra, following which a case was registered.

The truck is in the possession of the Manpur police in

The SP said there were 8,990 in the truck, which were worth around Rs 7 crore.

A police team has been constituted to investigate the case, he said, adding that the Madhya Pradesh Police is also being contacted in the matter.

Efforts are on to trace the location of the miscreants through CCTV footage and surveillance, the SP said.

