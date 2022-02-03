94% of Afghans rate their lives poorly enough to be considered suffering

-
ALSO READ
Taliban takeover: Afghanistan women stitch future with vivid past
United Nations seeks $606 million for Afghanistan after Taliban takeover
Pakistan runs its first commercial flight to Kabul since Taliban takeover
RBI's rules on online transactions mean for consumers and merchants
Taliban takeover: UK to take 5,000 Afghan refugees, 5K evacuated & more
-
Ninety-four per cent of Afghans rate their lives poorly enough to be considered suffering, according to the Gallup survey, which emphasised that the percentage was "not only a record high for the country but also the highest Gallup has seen for any country since 2005," said a media report.
The new poll indicates that nearly all Afghans, already tormented by decades of war and poverty, say their living conditions have worsened to the point where they say they are "suffering", reported Voice of America (VOA).
Julie Ray from Gallup said that over 2,000 Afghans ages 15 and up were interviewed in two rounds of questioning which was conducted inside Afghanistan between August 9 and September 29 of last year.
The survey also found that a large number of the male population in Afghanistan believe that women are not treated with respect.
"For the first time in the history of Gallup surveys in Afghanistan, the majority of men in Afghanistan (60 per cent) do not feel that women are treated with respect and dignity," found the poll, according to VOA.
The survey also found that 53 per cent of those Afghans interviewed by the Gallup expressed their desire to leave their country permanently and move to the West.
With regard to the Afghans calling their lives as suffering, Stephen Carter, an Afghanistan expert at the London-based NGO Global Witness, said that people in the Asian nation are absolutely desperate as they are literally facing starvation.
However, the Taliban have rejected the survey and termed it as baseless and misleading.
The Taliban's spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid on Tuesday said that spreading baseless reports of disappointments among people is the work of the enemies of Afghanistan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU