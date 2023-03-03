JUST IN
Business Standard

AAP govt working to provide equitable healthcare to people: Delhi minister

AAP government has been working to provide equitable healthcare facilities to people of the city and make its hospital better than private ones, Delhi Health Minister Raaj Kumar Anand said on Friday

Topics
Health Ministry | AAP government | Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Stock image
Stock image

The AAP government has been working to provide equitable healthcare facilities to people of the city and make its hospital better than private ones, Delhi Health Minister Raaj Kumar Anand said on Friday.

He also said treatment is being made more accessible at government hospitals.

"The citizens of Delhi deserve finest facilities and we are making it a reality. Following the instructions of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the treatment facility is being made more accessible in hospitals of Delhi. Apart from this, the existing hospitals are being air-conditioned by making necessary changes," Anand said.

He said the Delhi government has been working towards strengthening public health infrastructure and providing better health facilities to all.

Anand conducted a surprise inspection of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital on Friday. He visited various wards and OPDs of the hospital, met patients and enquired about the arrangements at the hospital.

The Delhi health minister also instructed staff to improve cleanliness and ensure patients get quality treatment.

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 19:46 IST

