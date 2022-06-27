AAP presents 1st budget in Punjab; provision for 300 units of free power

-
-
Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday said budgetary provisions have been made for giving 300 units of free electricity to the households from July 1, as the AAP government presented its first budget for FY23 in the state assembly here.
Presenting the Bhagwant Mann government's first budget after AAP came to power in March this year, Cheema said the budgetary provisions have been made for giving 300 units of free electricity each month for every household in the state from July 1.
Cheema also said the AAP government will set up a model of good governance.
"Our government has zero-tolerance towards corruption...Our party's birth started from the anti-corruption movement," he said, adding the government is acting against those who indulge in corrupt practices.
The finance minister said that the Janta budget (people's budget), which has been prepared after receiving 20,384 suggestions on the government portal and through e-mails, will focus on various areas, including health and education.
Cheema, who was reading out from the paperless budget, said, "Our focus in the first year will be threefold. To restore deteriorating fiscal health, deliver on the promises of good governance by ensuring effective use of public funds and concentrate on health and education".
