'Achhe din' should be archived and forgotten: NCP on 8-year high inflation

-
ALSO READ
Shiv Sena, NCP may form alliance in upcoming Goa Assembly polls
Bommai meets Nadda, discusses Karnataka political developments
Nadda to visit farmer-dominated Hanumangarh, Sriganganagar on May 10-11
NCP holds protests against Lakshadweep admin for 'anti-people' policies
Dusted, rusted approach of vote bank is no longer working, says Nadda
-
With the retail inflation rising to an eight-year high at 7.79 per cent in April, the NCP on Friday took a dig at the BJP, saying its "achhe din" poll slogan needs to be "archived and forgotten" now.
In a veiled attack on the J P Nadda-led party, NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto also sarcastically said it needs to be seen who will be blamed for the same and what will be the new diversion to hide this "failure".
The BJP had raised the "achhe din" (good days) slogan during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls campaigning.
"India's #RetailInflation rises to 8 year high of 7.79% in April almost twice the rate targeted by #RBI which is 4%. #AchheDin, #Vikas, these words need to archived and forgotten. Now to wait and watch who will be blamed and what will be the new diversion to hide this failure," Crasto tweeted.
Retail inflation soared to an eight-year high of 7.79 per cent in April on annual basis mainly due to stubbornly high food prices, remaining above the RBI's upper tolerance level for the fourth month in a row.
Inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 6.95 per cent in March this year and 4.23 per cent in April 2021. Inflation in the food basket rose to 8.38 per cent in April from 7.68 per cent in the preceding month and 1.96 per cent in the year-ago month.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU