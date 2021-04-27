Adani Ports waives charges for ships carrying Covid related equipment

-
ALSO READ
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
Covid: EC bans rallies, public meetings in West Bengal from 7 pm to 10 am
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
-
Adani Ports and SEZ (APSEZ), the nation's largest private sector operator of sea ports, has waived charges for ships exclusively carrying COVID-related equipment, and said such vessels will be given priority berthing.
Billionaire Gautam Adani's group has also secured about two dozen cryogenic tanks for transporting medical oxygen, from the UAE, Thailand and Saudi Arabia, it said in a series of tweets.
India is faced with the world's largest surge in COVID-19 cases, straining its already stressed healthcare infrastructure. Hospitals have faced oxygen shortage, and the private sector has lent a helping hand to aid the government.
Countries from the US to Australia pledged help for India as new infections topped 3 lakh for a sixth day.
"In view of the requirement of oxygen and related equipment (medical grade oxygen, oxygen tanks, oxygen bottles, portable oxygen generators, oxygen concentrators, steel pipes for manufacturing oxygen cylinders, etc.) it has been decided to give priority berthing to vessel carrying Covid-related cargo," APSEZ said on Twitter.
Also, the ports operated by the firm "will not charge any storage or handling charges for these types of equipment, Covid-related cargo being handled in any mode of storage."
"Additionally, the port will not charge any vessel-related charges for the vessels calling the port exclusively for Covid related equipment," it said.
Stating that evacuation of such cargo will be given utmost priority, APSEZ asked all shipping lines and agencies to make a declaration of the subject cargo while declaring the vessel.
These measures, it said, will become applicable with immediate effect and will be valid for a period of 3 months.
Separtately, Adani Group said it has "secured 7 more cryogenic tanks" from Thailand.
Four of these were airlifted by IAF from Bangkok on Monday. "Cryogenic tanks are tremendously useful now since a lot more life-saving oxygen can be transported in liquid than in gas form," it said. "Thank you @airproducts for arranging to give us these tanks at short notice. Your help means a lot to the people of India."
On Monday, Adani Group said it has 12 ready-to-use cryogenic tanks to transport liquid oxygen from Dubai.
"Thank you, Dubai. Thank you @IAF_MCC. We have secured another 12 ready-to-use cryogenic tanks to transport liquid oxygen from Dubai. The Indian Air Force is airlifting 6 of these tanks today to India. Jai Hind!," it had said.
This came within days of the group arranging four tanks from Saudi Arabia.
"Thank you @IndianEmbRiyadh. Indeed, actions speak louder than words. We are on an urgent mission to secure oxygen supplies from across the world. This first shipment of 4 ISO cryogenic tanks with 80 tons of liquid oxygen is now on its way from Dammam to Mundra," group chairman Gautam Adani had tweeted on April 24.
"We would also like to thank Oman Shipping Line, a part of @AsyadGroup for going above and beyond to help us transport the 4 tank containers. Looking forward to our long-term relationship in battling this crisis and future endeavours," the Adani Group said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU