Adani reduces contracted electricity supply capacity of Haryana discoms

has revised downwards the contracted electricity supply capacity with two discoms of Haryana to 600 MW each, from 712 MW each earlier, under supplementary power purchase agreements for its Mundra plant.

The two discoms -- Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd and Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd -- will now get a supply of 600 MW each against earlier contracted capacity of 712 MW.

Under the terms of the SPPAs (supplementary power purchase agreements), the net capacity contracted with Haryana discoms has been revised to 600 MW each, or 1,200 MW in aggregate (1,320 MW in aggregate at generation end), as delivered, considering availability of domestic coal linkage, a BSE filing stated.

Ltd has signed SPPAs with Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd and Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd in respect of its two existing Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) of net contracted capacity of 712 MW each (1,566 MW in aggregate at generation end), which is being supplied from the phase-IV 1,980 MW (3x660 MW) capacity of the 4,620 MW power plant at Mundra, Gujarat.

Further, it stated that the the Haryana discoms (power distribution companies) will pay quoted energy charges for power generated from domestic coal under long-term fuel supply agreement, which shall continue to be proportionate to previous generation end capacity of 1,566 MW, while for power consumed beyond the domestic coal materialisation and availability, energy charges will be based on imported coal price linked to CERC (Central Electricity Regulatory Commission) escalation index.

This development will thus give Haryana access to full capacity of 2x660 MW units on exclusive basis and will allow the company to schedule power supply from the third unit of phase-IV to other procurers, which will be pursued through bid opportunities in next few months, it stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)