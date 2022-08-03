Additional police force deployed outside Cong HQ, Sonia Gandhi's residence

JUST IN
Business Standard

The presence of additional police force at the Congress headquarters could be a precautionary measure following the sealing of the Young India office.

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Police deployment
The police personnel could be seen manning the road leading to the party headquarters.

Additional police personnel have been deployed outside the Congress headquarters at 24 Akbar Road, and the residence of interim party President Sonia Gandhi at 10 Janpath, here on Wednesday evening.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate sealed the office of Young India Private Limited located inside the Herald House at Bahadurshah Zafar Marg in connection with the National Herald money laundering case.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took a jibe at the additional force deployment, saying, "Delhi Police blocking the road leading to AICC Headquarters has become a norm rather than an exception! Why have they just done so is mysterious."

Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders have started to arrive at the party headquarters.

First Published: Wed, August 03 2022. 19:21 IST

