Additional police force deployed outside Cong HQ, Sonia Gandhi's residence

-
ALSO READ
National Herald case: ED records Sonia Gandhi's statement on third day
ED quizzes Cong leader Rahul Gandhi for fifth day in National Herald case
ED accepts Sonia Gandhi's request, defers summons in National Herald Case
ED asks Sonia Gandhi to appear again today in National Herald case
Sonia Gandhi to appear before ED for second round of questioning today
-
Additional police personnel have been deployed outside the Congress headquarters at 24 Akbar Road, and the residence of interim party President Sonia Gandhi at 10 Janpath, here on Wednesday evening.
The police personnel could be seen manning the road leading to the party headquarters.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate sealed the office of Young India Private Limited located inside the Herald House at Bahadurshah Zafar Marg in connection with the National Herald money laundering case.
The presence of additional police force at the Congress headquarters could be a precautionary measure following the sealing of the Young India office.
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took a jibe at the additional force deployment, saying, "Delhi Police blocking the road leading to AICC Headquarters has become a norm rather than an exception! Why have they just done so is mysterious."
Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders have started to arrive at the party headquarters.
--IANS
uj/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 03 2022. 19:21 IST