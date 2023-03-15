JUST IN
ISRO set to launch 36 low earth orbit satellites for OneWeb on March 26
Rules to regulate e-pharmacies need some more time: Centre to Delhi HC
Parliamentary panel raises concerns over budget cuts for MGNREGA scheme
Right to be forgotten: HC asks Google if de-indexing of publications doable
Only 3% PMLA cases have been against politicians: Enforcement Directorate
Light to moderate rains over most parts of India in next 5-6 days: IMD
Bar council allows foreign lawyers, legal firms to practice in India
'Pee' gate: DGCA to place on record details where offender can appeal ban
HC directs slum dwellers on Yamuna floodplains to vacate in three days
Mizoram exports bird's eye chilli to US for first time to expand the market
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
NHAI starts using steel slag in road construction on trial basis
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Adenovirus alarm: Four more child deaths reported from Kolkata

Meanwhile, questions have been raised over the absence of specialist paediatricians in the task force on adenovirus constituted by the state government

Topics
Kolkata | Viruses

IANS  |  Kolkata 

Coronavirus,virus, covid
Representative Image

Four more deaths of children admitted with adenovirus-related symptoms have been reported from a Kolkata hospital since Tuesday evening.

Of the four at the B.C. Roy Children's Hospital, sources said, two died on Tuesday evening, while the other two died between early morning and late afternoon on Wednesday.

Of the two children who died on Tuesday evening, one is 14-month-old and a resident of Rajarhat area in North 24 Parganas district, and second a 35-month- old and a resident of Ichapur in the same district.

One of the two children who reportedly died on Wednesday is a four-month-old from Baduria in North 24 Parganas district. She was admitted with fever and severe breathing problems, hospital sources said. The other child who died on Wednesday was an 11-month-old boy from Nakashipara in Nadia district. He was also admitted to the hospital with similar symptoms.

There has been no official update on the death figures on this count.

Meanwhile, questions have been raised over the absence of specialist paediatricians in the task force on adenovirus constituted by the state government.

According to consultant physician and BJP youth wing state President, Dr Indranil Khan it is quite surprising that not a single child specialist has been included in the task force on adenovirus when almost all of the victims are children. "I wonder how serious the state government is in tackling the problem. Constitution of this task force is nothing but a farce," he said.

City- based physician Dr Archana Majumdar feels that mere constitution of a task force or a committee is not enough for such health-related problems. "What is required is improvement of hospital infrastructure on an emergency basis," she said.

--IANS

src/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Kolkata

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 22:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU